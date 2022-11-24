Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/24/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The two big competitors for free agent Aaron Judge appear to be the Yankees and the Giants, with San Fran going all-out to impress the AL MVP. Judge is in the Bay Area to hear the pitch from the Giants, as well as visit friends and family. While no offer has yet been made public, San Francisco’s brain trust took Judge and his agent to dinner, and even put the outfielder in touch with Golden State superstar Steph Curry.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees likely aren’t dabbling in the very top end of the pitching market, but have expressed interest in international free agent Kodai Senga. The NPB import has also been courted by the Mets, but a third team appears to have entered the sweepstakes, with the Texas Rangers inquiring as to Senga’s price. The Rangers dominated last offseason, but the roster still has some prominent holes, so a move for pitching makes a lot of sense.

Yahoo! Sports | Phillip Martinez: With or without Judge, the Yankees probably still need one more bat to lengthen the lineup and hedge against regression. To that end, Martinez examines the risk and reward of bringing Carlos Correa to the Bronx, who fits in well to any team’s offense and helps cover for any struggles the team’s top infield prospects might have in adjusting to the big leagues.

FanGraphs | Dan Szymborski: The ZiPS projection system is out with its first, way-too-early look at the 2023 MLB standings. The Yankees are pegged, as the roster is currently constructed, for 85 wins and third place in the AL East, a searing indictment of how much work needs to be done with this roster. Even if Judge should sign with the Giants, the Yankees will need to pivot quickly to bring other players in if they want to compete in what’s always the game’s best division.