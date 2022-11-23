Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/23/22

Thanksgiving is just a day away, but there was no feast on the hot stove yesterday. Aaron Judge has begun his free agency tour with a visit in San Francisco, but we’ll be waiting a while to see the outcome there. Since there’s not much else happening allow me to borrow Andrew’s bit here and reminisce about CC Sabathia — the ace of the staff for most of my adult fandom. As a lefty myself who dreamed of being a pitcher, I have a soft spot for all of the former southpaws that have donned the pinstripes, but the ones like CC who made a tremendous impact on the team and became a leader on the team are at the top of my personal list whenever you talk about favorite Yankees. His career began to fade quite suddenly, but he caught a second wind and carried the torch for the rotation far longer than I believed he would be able to. He was easy to root for, and I’ll always appreciate that.

Fast forwarding back to the present, we’ve got plenty in store for the day. Matt delivers the latest report card for Ron Marinaccio, and Peter makes the case for a Justin Verlander pursuit once more. John checks in on the AL East’s offseason plans in the early going, Josh examines Kodai Senga’s viability for the Yankees, and Jeff opines on the narrative that Aaron Judge drawing comparisons to Robinson Canó and Derek Jeter on how his free agency could go.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How big of a need is starting pitching for the Yankees?

2. What’s your favorite moment from CC Sabathia’s career?