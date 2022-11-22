Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/22/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have requested the medical information for free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom. The Bombers are the fourth team with reported interest, joining the Mets, Braves, and Rangers. Requesting medicals is something that happens quite often, so it doesn’t mean the Yanks are in a heavy pursuit of the 35-year-old, but he still is one of the game’s best pitchers when healthy.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was revealed on Monday, with several new notable names on the list. Former Yankees Carlos Beltrán and Jacoby Ellsbury (yes, really) are on the ballot for the first time. Alex Rodriguez, Andy Pettitte and Gary Sheffield are all on the ballot again, as well as Bobby Abreu and Andruw Jones.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Three teams have reported interest in Japanese free agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga: Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox. The 29-year-old is coming off of a season where he posted a 1.94 ERA and 156 strikeouts. With interest in deGrom and Senga, the Yankees are clearly looking for reinforcement for the starting staff.