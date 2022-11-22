Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/22/22

The rumors continue to swirl as we head through November, with the hot stove remaining mostly lukewarm. The Yankees keep being connected to a number of big names, with reports indicating yesterday that they’d asked for Jacob deGrom’s medicals, and that the club remains interested in NPB pitcher Kodai Senga. It’s a topic that will be explored more in the future, but there certainly seems to be a different tenor to this Yankee offseason so far than last, with most buzz suggesting that they are set to be active in the coming weeks and months.

On the site, John reviews Lucas Luetge’s contributions to the 2022 season, and also analyzes Xander Bogaerts as an interesting shortstop target on the free agent market, while Sam will profile Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker as a trade target coming off a down year.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could only choose one for 2023, would you take Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza? What about for their careers?

2. Anyone have thoughts on the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Wales in their World Cup opener?