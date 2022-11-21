Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The holiday season is around the corner, and soon enough we’ll see which teams are breaking out the big budgets for some festivities. The Yankees have shown some initial promise in this regard as they’ve been in contact with Aaron Judge’s camp and have offered a new contract to him, but without any concrete details we have no idea how far apart the two stand. This has the makings of a drawn-out watch as Judge takes full ownership over his first and likely only free agency bonanza.

Still, little by little the offseason plan is becoming a bit more clear. The Yankees’ pursuit of Judge is the highest priority, but they’re involved with all of the top hitters on the market and could pivot on a dime if they lose out (or perhaps in addition to bringing Judge home). Meanwhile, veterans without much of a place on the roster like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson are getting shopped while the team tries to maneuver playing time into existence for their newest core of middle infield talent. Will they be able to make ends meet? Do they have the capabilities to bring in a top shortstop a year after failing to do so? Will they try their luck at the pitching market perhaps? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of November 24th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.