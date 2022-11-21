Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/21/22

There was very little Yankees news yesterday, so allow me to ruminate on Jorge Posada for a hot second: Man, that dude could hit, and it was so easy to take that for granted. Opposing managers couldn’t play splits with him, either, as he hit .267/.375/.471 with 203 homers in 1,668 games from the left side and .288/.482/.852 with 72 homers in 975 games from the right. No, he was never much defensively, but when you hit like that? Yeah you can crouch behind the plate for two decades. Miss that guy (and Bernie Williams, but “duh” on that).

1. True or False: Jorge Posada was the best Yankees catcher since Yogi Berra.

2. Who will win the World Cup?