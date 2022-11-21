Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/21/22

MLB | Thomas Harrigan: The Yankees are considered the favorites to sign Aaron Judge this winter. What this article presupposes is: what if they don’t? In such a scenario, the Yankees would almost certainly have to reel in one of the top free agent shortstops, either Trea Turner or Carlos Correa. Harrigan also writes that they would likely target a top-tier starter if Judge left, perhaps Justin Verlander, and maybe even take a flyer on Cody Bellinger, with a hole in the outfield.

New York Post | Justin Terranova: Recent reporting has indicated that the Dodgers are emerging in the Judge sweepstakes. At first, it seemed like the Yankees and Giants would be the primary suitors, with the Dodgers on the fringe, but Jon Heyman tweeted that the “word going around now” is that LA is planning to focus on Judge. The Yankees likely aren’t thrilled that another financial behemoth plans to take a serious run at the face of the franchise.

CBS Sports | Steven Taranto: A fun little story from last week, as catcher Jose Trevino showed up to his son’s career day in full catcher’s gear:

Jose Trevino showed up at his son’s school for career day pic.twitter.com/Ros2NZc090 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 18, 2022

Not exactly huge news, but Trevino remains quite adorable.

RIP Baseball | Sam Gazdziak: Former Yankee Jack Reed passed away earlier this month at the age of 89. Reed was an outfielder for the 1961 thru 1963 Yankees, contributing to three pennant-winning clubs and two World Series winners. He earned the nickname “Mantle’s legs”, as Reed’s role with the team was one of a defensive replacement outfielder. Earlier this year, Matt profiled Reed as the ultimate Yankees backup, as Reed appeared in 222 games with the club, but accumulated just 144 plate appearances.