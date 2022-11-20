 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award

A bunch of Yankees took to social media to congratulate Judge on his historic season.

By Joe LoGrippo
American League Championship Series Game 1: New York Yankees v. Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Judge wins AL MVP

Aaron Judge is your 2022 American League MVP! If you thought you were excited No. 99 took home the award, just wait until you see the reaction from his teammates! Keep scrolling to see Judge’s post about his accomplishment as well.

Career Cardinals-turned-2022 Yankees Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader actually had cause to celebrate two MVPs, as former teammate Paul Goldschmidt took home the National League honors.

From the man himself

Judge took to Instagram to express his thanks and gratitude after winning MVP. He did mention that it was a “privilege to earn this award in pinstripes.” You can watch the video for yourself here.

The return of the Rizz

It what was a little overshadowed throughout the week because of Judge’s being named MVP was that the Yankees resigned Anthony Rizzo. He’s been a very solid piece to this team since he was dealt to New York. Nestor Cortes is happy he’s back!

