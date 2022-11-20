Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Judge wins AL MVP

Aaron Judge is your 2022 American League MVP! If you thought you were excited No. 99 took home the award, just wait until you see the reaction from his teammates! Keep scrolling to see Judge’s post about his accomplishment as well.

‍⚖️ — Jonathan Loáisiga (@loaisiga43_) November 18, 2022

honor to share a locker room with @TheJudge44! The absolute best in every area of the game on and off the field. Special special season https://t.co/4bh1HpAH2a — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) November 18, 2022

#99 — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) November 18, 2022

Career Cardinals-turned-2022 Yankees Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader actually had cause to celebrate two MVPs, as former teammate Paul Goldschmidt took home the National League honors.

Congrats to @TheJudge44 and Paul Goldschmidt on the well deserved MVPs..great players,better teammates.They remind me so much of each other. Humble superstars. Relentless pursuits of excellence, love/respect for others, selfless leaders.The guys you’ll tell your grandkids about — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) November 18, 2022

I definitely tied a record somewhere for playing with the most MVPs in a single season - Judgey and Goldy CONGRATS - teammates like you make me grateful and humble beyond words — Harrison Bader (@aybaybader) November 18, 2022

From the man himself

Judge took to Instagram to express his thanks and gratitude after winning MVP. He did mention that it was a “privilege to earn this award in pinstripes.” You can watch the video for yourself here.

Aaron Judge posted a reel to his IG — it was set to Pop Smoke’s ‘Hello’ — which includes the line, “I’m the King of New York…” #Yankees pic.twitter.com/E8enGWHeVT — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) November 19, 2022

The return of the Rizz

It what was a little overshadowed throughout the week because of Judge’s being named MVP was that the Yankees resigned Anthony Rizzo. He’s been a very solid piece to this team since he was dealt to New York. Nestor Cortes is happy he’s back!