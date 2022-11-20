Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/20/22

The weekend is nearly over, and there was a wild start to the football scene over in the college game. If you had a rooting interest in any of the top ranked teams you were likely on the edge of your seat, with several of the top 10 on upset alert down to the wire. The pro games today could be just as interesting, as the NFL has been a rollercoaster week-to-week.

Over on the MLB side though ... there’s not much! We’re still going strong though, and today starts off with Jake giving the report card to DJ LeMahieu. Then Matt continues his comparison with the World Cup teams and Yankees players, Estevão gives his thoughts on the recent rumors that Gleyber Torres is on the trade market, and Joe wraps up the day with the social media spotlight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How will the Jets and Giants fare today? How likely is it that either steps into a tie for first place?

2. Will you be watching the World Cup at all, or paying attention to the scores?