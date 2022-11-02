Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/2/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Gold Glove awards were handed out yesterday, and the Yankees had two winners in Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu. Trevino’s defensive work behind the plate has been a talking point all year and was one of the team’s most successful pivots to defense-first position players this year, while LeMahieu is the beneficiary of the league introducing a utility section for the awards that recognized his versatility all across the diamond.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees’ coaching staff is staying intact for the moment, thanks to the White Sox opting to hire Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Chicago was in contact with Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for the role, but he reportedly didn’t get a second interview.

NY Post | Joel Sherman: The Astros and Phillies are both playing this World Series with two rookies at shortstop, and they got there through different means. Both of their paths varied greatly from the Yankees, however, who were incredibly hesitant to entrust the position with their promising talent and instead rode it out with a stopgap until the very end when they were forced to make changes to try and save their season. The two teams left vying for the championship made their swaps at the start of the year and after the trade deadline respectively, and their rookies have become gelled into the lineup accordingly.

NY Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The Yankees’ conundrum with Josh Donaldson is truly a headache to consider. The soon-to-be-37-year-old had a nightmare season by his standards offensively, staying playable only due to his excellent defense at the hot corner, but he further marred himself by getting into bizarre controversies and putting himself in the position to be hated. He has burned bridges in previous teams and given that his trajectory is only pointed downward, it’s hard to see the Yankees wriggling their way out of the last year of his contract, but they also could do so much better than rostering him.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: After a brief period where Shohei Ohtani rumors were getting thrown out at the trade deadline, it’s only natural that the rumor mill would stir again in the offseason for one of the game’s greatest players stuck in the MLB equivalent of purgatory. Add to that mixture Ohtani’s nearing free agency, and there’s potential for a spark — if the team is interested in listening, which the Angels reportedly aren’t right now. This will surely be something to check in on every month or so, but for now Los Angeles has no plans to deal their two-way superstar.