Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/2/22

The Astros don’t get their asses kicked nearly enough, and it’s a damn shame. Perhaps the tenor of the 2022 playoffs would have been better if the Mariners finished the job in ALDS Game 1, but alas. Since neither they nor the Yankees could figure out how to embarrass the ‘Stros, the task has fallen to the Phillies. After a beautiful 7-0 shutout with homers from each of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Brandon Marsh, and Alec Bohm, they’re up 2-1 in the World Series. It might be dreaming for too much to see them win both tonight and tomorrow and end this before the Fall Classic has a chance to return to Houston, but we can hope!

2022 World Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 4: Aaron Nola vs. Cristian Javier

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Phillie had the most majestic homer last night?

2. Which managerial change has surprised you the most so far?