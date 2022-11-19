Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/19/22

New York Daily News | James O’Connell: The Yankees didn’t waste any time savoring Aaron Judge’s MVP crowning, as Brian Cashman announced the club has already extended an offer to the superstar free agent. During his annual support of Covenant House, Cashman re-iterated that Judge was the team’s biggest priority this winter, and remarked that the organization is under great pressure to keep the MVP in the fold. If Jon Heyman’s report that the Dodgers are really interested in Judge is true, that pressure cranks up a few notches.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: One of the questions in the early days of the offseason was whether the Yankees would tender a contract to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, one of the most scrutinized players on the roster. The team did, agreeing to a one-year $6 million deal, avoiding arbitration with the infielder. IKF wasn’t the only one to agree to a contract, however, as reliever Lou Trivino will also skip the arb process:

The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Lou Trivino, thus avoiding arbitration. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 19, 2022

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: One last roster move to report, as the Yankees claimed Junior Fernández from the Pirates. The right-handed reliever has spent parts of four seasons in the majors with two different organizations, showing a hard sinker and walking entirely too many batters. He’s got a profile the Yankees have had success with in the past — if the club can figure out his control problems, this could be another strong relief pickup.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, spent the day at an elementary school in the Bronx meeting and encouraging students. Community School 55 has seen visits from past Yankees like Derek Jeter and Gleyber Torres, and aside from being a tremendous experience for Volpe, also signals the faith the org has in the infielder, and hopefully hints at a big role to play for the team in 2023.