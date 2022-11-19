Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/19/22

We had a couple bursts of activity yesterday, with the primary Yankees news being that Isiah Kiner-Falefa avoided arbitration on a one-year, $6-million deal. The move doesn’t preclude the Yankees from trading the shortstop, it just takes off the table the possibility of a non-tender. The Yankees also added a live arm in 25-year-old Junior Fernández, off of waivers from the Pirates. Elsewhere, the Angels brought in former Yankee infielder Gio Urshela from the Twins.

On the site today, Malachi highlights a lower-profile way losing Aaron Judge would hurt the Yankees, and John looks at the right-handed Fernández. Also, Esteban reviews Michael King’s 2022 season, and in preparation for the World Cup, Matt compares the Yankees to international soccer teams.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think Kiner-Falefa is more likely than not to begin the season on the Yankee roster?

2. How interested are you in Cody Bellinger now that he’s been let go by the Dodgers?