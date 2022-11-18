Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/18/22

To the surprise of very few people, Aaron Judge indeed won the AL MVP award last night. The big man completed a hell of a season by any metric you wanted to follow, and it earned him an overwhelming majority of the votes en route to his first MVP title officially, putting himself up there with Thurman Munson as the only Yankees to win the award and be former Rookie of the Year winners as well. Now we’re in another lull as there are a few weeks until the Winter Meetings and free agency potentially heats up, though this year has been a bit more active already than the last few offseasons.

There’s no lull on the site however, as we’ve got plenty to go over today. Matt starts us off with a report card on Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and completes the day with a look back at a truly wild complete game from way back in 1912. In-between those two are Jake and Andrew with a run-through of our preseason predictions, Jeff with some reflection on Hal Steinbrenner’s comments about the middle infield, and Andrés detailing Bryan Reynolds as a potential trade target.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is one player you could see the Yankees feasibly trading for this offseason?

2. With Judge looking likely to survey his market for some time, could one of the other top free agents sign before him?