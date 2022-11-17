Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/17/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: In a late-breaking story from Wednesday night, Rosenthal revealed that Major League Baseball is investigating the Yankees and Mets. SNY reported at the beginning of November that the Mets will not bid against the Yankees for Aaron Judge in part due to Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen’s “mutually respectful relationship,” which could be perceived as collusion and a violation of the CBA between the players and owners (particularly since both sides are capable of a bidding war for Judge’s services). Teams are not supposed to “act in concert” with other organizations, and any communications between Steinbrenner and Cohen may be requested.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be posted by the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. The 29-year-old played 119 games this past season, hitting 21 home runs and a slash line of .335/.447/.561. Once Yoshida is formally posted, there will be a 30-day window where MLB clubs can negotiate with his representatives. The Yankees are listed as a team with interest, and Josh just discussed the potential of signing him the other day.

BBWAA: Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander unanimously won the AL Cy Young on Wednesday as he received 30 of 30 first place votes. It’s his third time winning the award, making him the 11th pitcher to accomplish such a feat. Yankees starters didn’t have a shot at winning this time around, but Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole finished eighth and ninth, respectively. It’s the fifth consecutive season that Cole has received Cy Young votes (he finished runner-up in 2019 and 2021), but it is quite the achievement for Cortes to get any consideration given his status a year ago.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: As detailed yesterday and Tuesday night, the Yanks brought Anthony Rizzo back to the team after he had his strongest offensive season since 2019. He will continue to be a lefty power bat in the lineup and a solid glove at first. With shift restrictions next year, Rizzo could benefit greatly. See the article for his 2023 projections.