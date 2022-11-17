Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/17/22

Leave it to supergeniuses Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen to maybe get caught colluding on Aaron Judge’s free agency. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, check out the news from this morning. The short version is that there seems to be a gentleman’s agreement between the two owners to not have the Mets bid against the Yankees for Judge, and, well, that’s no good. Slick!

Today on the site, we’ll get free agent target pitches from Kunj on his old favorite, David Robertson, and Andrés on the best young starting pitcher available, Carlos Rodón. We’ll also see Josh grading Aaron Judge’s spectacular 2022, Malachi musing on Kyle Higashioka’s fascinating history of catching notable pitchers, a new episode of the Pinstripe Alley Podcast, and Peter discussing the AL MVP results.

Also, if you missed it yesterday, please listen to the Twitter Spaces that Josh, Peter, and Madison hosted! Technical difficulties are going to prevent this one from being a podcast, but it’s worth checking out their thoughts on Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and the offseason simulation.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many of the 30 first-place votes will Aaron Judge receive for AL MVP?

2. Were you surprised that the Blue Jays dealt away Teoscar Hernández?