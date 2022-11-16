Yankees bring back Anthony Rizzo, Part II: PSA Community Reaction

The hot stove is officially on. No, it wasn’t the Aaron Judge re-signing that we’re all hoping desperately gets announced soon so we can approach the offseason with at least something that resembles confidence. It was Anthony Rizzo signing a two-year deal for the second time in 2022. Whereas the first one contained an opt-out after year one, this one includes a club option for 2025.

Back in March, the response to Rizzo’s return was met with...honestly, with apathy. Sure, the former Cubs first baseman had become a fan favorite in his short stint with the Yankees after the trade deadline in 2021, but with Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson available, fans preferred an upgrade to the status quo.

This time around, the response couldn’t have been more different.

Hmm, a 131 OPS+ with 32 home runs, 21 doubles, and solid enough defense to be a Gold Glove finalist really does wonders for a player’s popularity.

Of course, this being Pinstripe Alley, once one player is added, the comments section begins immediately turning to the next thing.

It’s not often there’s a complete consensus on this site, but I’m pretty sure I speak for Yankees fans everywhere when I say that I hope that another move is coming down the pipeline pretty soon. But while we wait for Judgement Day, I kick the question back to you once more: what are your thoughts on this opening move in the chess match of the offseason? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments section below!