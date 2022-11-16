Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/16/22

Good news on a Tuesday! The Yankee offseason got off to what seems like a good start, with the club coming to terms on a two-year contract with Anthony Rizzo. Buzz had circulated that the Astros were eyeing the incumbent Yankee first baseman. Keeping Rizzo in the Bronx, and away from their nemesis, gets this winter off on a good foot.

On the site today, we’ll have more plenty reaction to the Rizzo re-signing, with Jeff breaking down the impact of Rizzo’s addition, John going through the community’s reaction, and Matt looking at the media’s reaction. Plus, John reviews Clay Holmes’ 2022 season, and Esteban profiles Trea Turner, perhaps the top free agent on the board other than Aaron Judge.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs will Aaron Judge finish his career with?

2. Were you surprised by any of the qualifying offer decisions that came down?