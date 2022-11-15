Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo to two-year, $34 million pact

The Yankees have made their first major move of the offseason, re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal worth $34 million dollars. The deal includes a club option for 2025 worth $17 million or $6 million if they choose to buy Rizzo out.

Two of the biggest goals for the Yankees’ offseason have been retaining the services of their two best power bats from the 2022 season, and they landed the first one here. Rizzo hit for a .224/.338/.480 slash line with 32 home runs, good for a 132 wRC+ and 2.4 fWAR when combined with his sterling defense at first base. The Yankees are expected to field some inexperienced middle infielders throughout the next couple of seasons, so having Rizzo’s consistent mitt covering them at first should be a solid insurance plan for an offense that also heavily relies on his lefty swing.

We’ll have plenty more coverage of this deal, including the ramifications on the immediate future of the team and what this leaves in the budget for the rest of the offseason, but the Yankees are officially on the board with one of their goals accomplished. What do you think of the deal that brought Rizzo back?