Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/15/22

There aren’t many silver linings for me to glean during the MLB offseason, but one small thing I enjoy is that usually, I can dig through the photo archives for a throwback photo to lead the daily “Today on Pinstripe Alley” posts. Unless there was big news during the previous day, I don’t feel beholden to anything. So instead of just another photo from the 2022 Yankees, I can look back on Tino Martinez for no real reason! Hell, let’s throw a random Tino clip in there, too:

Beautiful.

Today on the site, Sam will review a new documentary on the Yankees’ longtime and often one-sided rivalry with the Cleveland Guardians franchise and Peter will grade Kyle Higashioka’s up-and-down 2022. Later on, Peter will return to pitch a potential crosstown poaching of Jacob deGrom in free agency, and Jake will wrap us up with some insight on Gerrit Cole’s 2022 campaign.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you have picked Julio Rodríguez or Adley Rutschman for AL Rookie of the Year?

2. Chex Mix: Yay or nay?