Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/14/22

Good morning folks, we are another week into the offseason crawl. Tidbits of information are slowly making their way out, but we’re still a ways away from the majority of the hot stove moves coming to fruition. It can certainly be tedious if you’re only interested in baseball, but if you’re a general New York sports fan at least things are more interesting around this time of year for once.

Today features the start of our free agent target series, where we’ll go through all of the relevant players that could reasonably be on the Yankees’ radar this offseason. Josh starts us off with the de facto name from that group with Aaron Judge, and then follows up with a more curious option in Masataka Yoshida later on. Around those posts Kevin wraps up the Arizona Fall League, Sam has a report card for Aaron Hicks, and Estevão creates the rest of his 2022 All-AL East roster.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who do you think will earn the lion’s share of the Yankees’ saves in 2023?

2. If you follow basketball, when do you start truly paying attention to the season? Around now, during the holidays, or only for the playoffs?