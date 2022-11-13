 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jose Trevino wins Platinum Glove

Trevino, Cortes, and Taillon all took to Twitter to talk about the accomplishment.

By Joe LoGrippo
/ new
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Jose Trevino wins Platinum Glove

Congratulations to Jose Trevino on being named as the American League’s Platinum Glove winner! To go along with his Gold Glove, Trevino was voted as the AL’s best defender. He was in the 100th percentile in framing, according to Baseball Savant, and credited with 17 catcher framing runs. He took to Twitter to comment on the achievements.

Pitchers react to the award

Not only was Trevino excited about his award, but so were his pitchers. Nestor Cortes had a very successful year as well, but went out of his way to thank his catcher for his hard work this season. Jameson Taillon also took to Twitter to sing the praises of Trevino.

More From Pinstripe Alley

Loading comments...