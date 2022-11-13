Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jose Trevino wins Platinum Glove

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Jose Trevino wins Platinum Glove

Congratulations to Jose Trevino on being named as the American League’s Platinum Glove winner! To go along with his Gold Glove, Trevino was voted as the AL’s best defender. He was in the 100th percentile in framing, according to Baseball Savant, and credited with 17 catcher framing runs. He took to Twitter to comment on the achievements.

What a night last night! None of this would be possible without the help from my teammates, coaching staff and training staff. Honored to have been in the same room with so many legends. Back to work we go @Yankees pic.twitter.com/ZQvc82nKzS — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) November 13, 2022

Pitchers react to the award

Not only was Trevino excited about his award, but so were his pitchers. Nestor Cortes had a very successful year as well, but went out of his way to thank his catcher for his hard work this season. Jameson Taillon also took to Twitter to sing the praises of Trevino.

I can say for the rest of my life I threw to a platinum glove winner. Thank you for doing all the homework. My success this year doesn’t start without you putting in endless hours of work. We are running it back next year! https://t.co/DknhA2vgJg — Nestor Cortes (@Cortes_1210) November 13, 2022