Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/22

CBS | Mike Axisa: We’re in the rumor mill phase of the offseason, too early in the winter for most of the big names to sign just yet. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed in a preview for Monday’s interview with YES that the Yankees have had “positive” conversations with star free agent Aaron Judge, which at least sounds better than the Robinson Canó saga. It feels like both franchise and player are more interested in a continuation than they ever were with Canó, but you still have to pay that man his money.

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees are also keeping tabs on their second-most important free agent departure, Anthony Rizzo. The first baseman was the club’s second-best hitter and maintained his high level of defensive play, crucial for 2023 given how many young infielders the team is expected to cycle through. Rizzo was offered the QO, but at 32 with recurring back issues, he may be looking for his last big multi-year deal rather than the $19.65 million qualifying offer.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: After a strong 2022 campaign between A-ball and Double-A Somerset, Jasson Domínguez seemed to run out of gas in the Arizona Fall League, hitting just .150 in 20 games. Despite being the second-youngest player in the AFL this season, Dominguez still was dinged by scouts — anonymously — for showing a lack of hustle on ground balls.