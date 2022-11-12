Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/12/22

WFAN | Ryan Chichester: The lead story comes from an old friend, as Ryan relays a report from Jon Heyman stating that the Yankees are willing to top Aaron Judge’s preseason ask of $36 million per year. The two sides could not reach an agreement over the spring with the Yankees offering seven years, $213.5 million for a total of eight years, $230.5 million when including their $17 million arbitration offer. If they do hold true to their word, it would make Judge the highest-earning Yankee by AAV (beating Gerrit Cole’s $36MM/year), the highest-earning outfielder in baseball by AAV (beating Mike Trout’s ~$35.5MM/year), and depending on length would represent the largest free agent contract in history (potentially topping Bryce Harper’s 13 years, $330 million).

Rawlings: Congratulations go out to Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, who after winning his first career Gold Glove last week took home a greater honor last night: the Platinum Glove for the best defender in the American League. (Nolan Arenado took home his sixth consecutive such honor in the National League.) He’s the first Yankee to capture the Platinum Glove in the 12-year history of the award and as John outlined earlier this week, he was quite deserving.

SNY | Danny Abriano: Securing Judge’s signature will take a significant payroll investment, and Abriano breaks down the funds the Yankees have at their disposal. They have $156 million in commitments for next season which added to the roughly $45 million in projected arbitration salaries leaves payroll a shade under $202 million. The first CBT threshold sits at $233 million giving the Yankees $31 million before they enter the penalty, so they can abandon any illusion of keeping Judge and remaining under the tax. They did reset their offender status in 2021, allowing them to maintain their three-year reset cycle when Josh Donaldson’s contract comes off the books after next season.

New York Post | Erich Richter: Judge’s free agency promises to be one of the most memorable in recent history with no fewer than six teams legitimately competing for his signature. Sportsbooks placed odds on each team’s chances of landing the superstar outfielder, with the Yankees favorites at -165. The Giants (+300) and Dodgers (+450) separate themselves from the pack as clear second-favorites while the Mets (+1000), Red Sox (+1600), and Cubs (+2200) lurk in the shadows.

NJ Advance Media | Bridget Hyland: MiLB announced the 2022 Complex League All-Stars and five Yankees make the list. Shortstop Keiner Delgado was named a Dominican Summer League All-Star while first baseman Jesus Rodriguez, second baseman Jared Serna, outfielder Felix Negueis, and pitcher Jawilme Ramirez made it out of the Florida Complex League. In addition, Sergio Santos won Manager of the Year for his work leading the Florida squad.