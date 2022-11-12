Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/12/22

While we await the hot stove really kicking off, some interesting news came from Houston, with the Astros firing their lead exec James Click, as well as his assistant GM. It’s a curious situation, with the most successful team in the American League over the last two years turning over its front office. Something must have gone terribly wrong between Click and ownership for the club to move on despite back-to-back pennants.

On the site today, Malachi discusses the question of Clarke Schmidt’s ultimate role, and Esteban analyzes how a healthy Yankees lineup could have changed things down the stretch. We’ll also continue our report card series with Jeff’s review of Marwin González’s season, Estevão reflects on another time in recent history when the Yankees went with a “stopgap”, and Matt goes back into Yankee history to find the club’s worst-ever pinch-hitter.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think the Yankees should have tendered the qualifying offer to Jameson Taillon?

2. If you celebrate Christmas, are you more of a “take the decorations out on November 1” kind of person, or do you wait until December or later?