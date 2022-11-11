Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/11/22

The GM Meetings have come and gone, but they are typically just the precursor to the milestone Winter Meetings that’ll go down in a month or so. Still, some minor news is circulating throughout the league. Clayton Kershaw appears destined to reunite with the Dodgers for one more year again, brushing off thoughts of defecting for Texas once more, and Robert Suarez got inked to a multi-year extension by the Padres. The reliever market is already drawing thin before free agency even officially kicks off, but it’s not like we expected the Yankees to be heavily committed in that section anyway.

Over here it’s business as usual, beginning with a rundown from John on who the Yankees’ best MLB trade chips are currently. Andrés provides the latest report card, this one concerning Domingo Germán’s surprisingly decent season, and Peter attempts to make sense of the Yankees committing to Josh Donaldson at third. Matt has some fun with an unusual bit of team history made this year, and then I’ll be back to answer the mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How likely is it that the Yankees make a trade involving players currently on their 26-man roster?

2. How volatile do you think the free agent pitching class will end up being? Will we see crazy deals and/or surprise bidders?