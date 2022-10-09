Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating the new AL Home Run King

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Former players congratulate Judge

He never played with them, but Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera both posted on social media to congratulate Aaron Judge on breaking the American League home run record. That must be an amazing honor to hear from two first ballot Hall of Fame Yankees. CC Sabathia also had a creative tweet that must’ve taken him awhile to make!

Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) October 5, 2022

Roger Maris Jr. on No. 62

The son of the former AL record holder, Roger Maris Jr., had been supporting Judge towards the end of his chase as he was in attendance for many of the games. He’s very opinionated when it comes to the home run record. See what he said below!

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! — Roger Maris Jr (@RogerMarisJr) October 5, 2022

Stanton and Cole enjoyed the ride

We’ve heard mostly from former players in this post, but here are two of his teammates who got to see history from the dugout. Giancarlo Stanton mashed 59 homers in 2017, so he knows what it’s like to go through the chase to 60+. Gerrit Cole also couldn’t be prouder of No. 99.