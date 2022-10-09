Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/9/22

ESPN | Jesse Rogers: The Yankees now know the identity of their Division Series opponent. We’re not going to get a rematch of the 2020 ALDS with the Rays, but we will see New York take on Cleveland in the playoffs for the first time since their Wild Card Series matchup in that same extended postseason (Aaron Judge and a few others were also around for their memorable 2017 ALDS). Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in the 15th dispatched Tampa Bay with a 1-0 win. The Guardians’ pitching really showed up and dominated the Rays, holding them to just a single run across 24 innings overall, so the Yankees’ bats will need to be prepared for a fight.

Newsday | Erik Boland: As for who New York will throw on the pitching side in Game 1 against Cleveland, that’s still up in the air. Manager Aaron Boone has mentioned Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and even Luis Severino as possibilities, but the good thing is that in a way, they can’t really go wrong with any of these pitchers. They will all appear in the series anyway, and all have the potential to go toe-to-toe with anyone, even Cleveland’s superb arms. Other scouts and talent evaluators told Boland that it’s a scenario that other teams would envy.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: I don’t think that anyone who has followed the exploits of Aaron Judge over the past several years would ever believe otherwise, but don’t think for a second that No. 99 is willing to call this season a success if he doesn’t see some playoff glory — 62 homers or none. Although he and the Yankees were thrilled to clinch the AL East a week and a half ago, they know that they have a long journey ahead if they want this core to make its mark on Yankees history.

New York Post | Steve Serby: We’ll close out today’s news with a Post interview of Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader. The Bronxville native talked to Serby about the Yankees’ collective mindset as they approach the start of their playoff run, the atmosphere around Judge’s 62nd homer, what helped him become such an elite defender, growing up a Yankees fan (of course), and some random rapid-fire questions (do you agree with his go-to New York pizza pick?).