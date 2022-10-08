Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/8/22

The playoffs are off and running, and what a first day it was. While we can debate whether expanded playoffs constitute a good thing for modern baseball, it was at least quite a lot of fun to have wall-to-wall postseason baseball for a full day. The prospect of another such day or two this weekend is an exciting one.

On the site, we roll on with playoff team previews, with Josh looking at the favorites, the Dodgers, Jeff profiling the Astros, and Estevao analyzing the defending champion Braves. I’ll also catch you up on everything that went down on the first day of the postseason, and Matt will remember some of the biggest moments from Roger Maris’ 1961 campaign.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What was the biggest surprise from the first day of playoff games?

2. Do you expect DJ LeMahieu on the Yankees’ ALDS roster?