Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/7/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have fallen short of their ultimate goal for quite some time now. It’s been 13 years since their last World Series appearance and victory. But, Aaron Judge thinks this team has what it takes to get over the hump.

“Tenacious group in here,” Judge said. “I don’t know how many countless walk-off wins we’ve had this year and I think that plays a big part into it for this team. If we’re down early, down late, nobody gets fazed. We’ve got veteran guys in here, they’ve been in big games, been in big situation and they continue to show up, even if we’re down three, four or five into the ninth inning. So I think having a group like that that stays calm throughout any adversity is really another big step.”

NY Post | Dan Martin: The postseason starts for the Yankees in less than a week, and the team expects Matt Carpenter to be on the roster, according to Aaron Boone. The veteran has been out since August with a fractured left foot, but could provide some offense off the bench. In 47 games this year with the Bombers, the lefty hit 15 homers with a 1.138 OPS. Yesterday’s news featured similar Carpenter news, but now we have a second Boone affirmation of the Yankees’ plans.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees scored 50.8 percent of their runs via home runs, which was the highest rate in the majors. Does that bode well for the team as they head into the postseason? Using data from last year’s postseason says yes.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Bombers made five moves at this year’s Trade Deadline. Some worked out, and some certainly did not. Here’s a look back at each trade and seeing how they panned out.