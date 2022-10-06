Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/6/22

It has been a wild regular season, one that while editing overnight I was reminded began out of a lockout. In all the craziness of the early winning streaks, the summer swoon, and the Judge chase, that just sort of slipped my mind. Too much has happened to grasp in a single year, and yet not a single postseason game has been played yet. That will change soon enough, but the Yankees will be on the sideline waiting for a bit while they await the final two contestants in the AL half of the field.

In the meantime, we’ve prepared a motherlode of previews for you. Josh and Peter lead off the day with arguments for why the Yankees should prefer to face either half of the Rays-Guardians matchup, and then Andrés dives into the historical weight of the season that Judge has just completed. After that, we’ve got potential opponent previews on a trio of National League teams with Matt covering the Phillies, Kevin the Cardinals, and Chris the Padres. That’s a lot to unpack and we’ll have more coming the next day as well to get you ready before October baseball truly begins.

In addition to all of that, Josh hosted myself and Peter on our latest Spaces episode where we briefly talked about Judge’s season and the impending postseason roster before looking back on our preseason predictions (hint, we were very off). Check out the recording here if you didn’t get a chance to listen in live.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who ya got in each of the Wild Card series?

2. Now that the regular season is finalized, who were your biggest surprises and disappointments, both for teams and players?