Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 173: Drafting Regular Season Highlights

The 2022 regular season has come to a close, but for the 24th time in 28 years, that’s not the end for Yankees baseball. The AL East champions finished the year with 99 wins and a first-round bye past the Wild Card round, where they’ll await the winners of the Guardians/Rays series in the ALDS.

We’ll be back for a full Division Series preview on Monday, but we wanted to take a bit to reflect on the regular season as a whole. After briefly chatting about Aaron Judge reaching No. 62, we drafted our five favorite things from the 2022 campaign — some of them were players, some of them were moments, and some of them were a bit more extended (part of it involved a brief discussion on the Yankees’ looming Gerrit Cole vs. Nestor Cortes Game 1 decision). It was all on the table!

At the end, following one last (confusing) B-Ref leaderboard check-in, we picked our Yankee and Manfred of the Season. Here’s to one or more of these guys standing out and making a good postseason case as well!

This episode is dedicated to our friend Sarah Langs of MLB.com. We’re thinking of you in your fight against ALS!