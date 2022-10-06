 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 173: Drafting Regular Season Highlights

We bid farewell to the Yankees’ 2022 regular season by drafting our favorite things from the long year.

By Andrew Mearns and Kunj Shah
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The 2022 regular season has come to a close, but for the 24th time in 28 years, that’s not the end for Yankees baseball. The AL East champions finished the year with 99 wins and a first-round bye past the Wild Card round, where they’ll await the winners of the Guardians/Rays series in the ALDS.

We’ll be back for a full Division Series preview on Monday, but we wanted to take a bit to reflect on the regular season as a whole. After briefly chatting about Aaron Judge reaching No. 62, we drafted our five favorite things from the 2022 campaign — some of them were players, some of them were moments, and some of them were a bit more extended (part of it involved a brief discussion on the Yankees’ looming Gerrit Cole vs. Nestor Cortes Game 1 decision). It was all on the table!

At the end, following one last (confusing) B-Ref leaderboard check-in, we picked our Yankee and Manfred of the Season. Here’s to one or more of these guys standing out and making a good postseason case as well!

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.

This episode is dedicated to our friend Sarah Langs of MLB.com. We’re thinking of you in your fight against ALS!

