New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers: Domingo Germán vs. Glenn Otto

Game 162 is always one of my favorite ones of the year — the game goes by pretty quickly, the lineups are funny, and for most of my lifetime, the Yankees have had a postseason spot locked up. There are two objectives in today’s game, and one is to reach that 100-win milestone, achievable in the season finale against the Texas Rangers.

The other objective is Domingo Germán’s final outing before the playoffs, and the chance to work out what exactly his role will be in the ALDS. The starting rotation seems to be set, and Germán isn’t in it, but a 2.69 ERA over the past two months deserves some sort of high-leverage role. He doesn’t quite have the strikeout numbers to be a dominant, one-inning guy out of the bullpen, but a good showing today will be yet another piece of evidence that’s he’s become a surprisingly important member of the staff.

Glenn Otto counters for the Rangers, as the former Yankee farmhand has struggled in his first full season in the rotation. Making 26 starts, Otto has posted a 4.72 ERA and 5.23 FIP, walking far too many batters to be an effective stopper on the mound. Aaron Judge is taking a much-deserved day off, but with a top-20 home run rate in the game, it would have been fun to see what Otto would have done to navigate around the game’s best player.

How to watch

