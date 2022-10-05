Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/5/22

ESPN | David Schoenfield: Oh, did you not hear? Aaron Judge, at last, hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season. With the AL record now in hand, Schoenfield takes us through every aspect of Judge’s incredible campaign, from his surprisingly modest start (just one homer through his first 13 games!), through all of Judge’s most momentous home runs based on the context they came in.

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees have a decision to make. They’ll host Game One of the ALDS next Tuesday, and only one man can start it. At almost any point over the last three seasons, there would’ve been no doubt as to who would take the ball, but the Yankees have now acknowledged that ace Gerrit Cole is no longer the unquestioned the top dog in the rotation. “It could be Nestor or Gerrit,” pitching coach Matt Blake said this week. Cole himself admitted Nestor Cortes certainly would be a deserving choice. We’ll see soon enough how the Yankees choose to align themselves.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The bullpen hits kept on coming, as the Yankees placed Ron Marinaccio on the IL with a stress reaction in his shin. With Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta both still healing ahead of October, the Yankee relief corps is in a real state of flux with the ALDS looming. Marinaccio would be eligible to return if the Yankees reach the ALCS, but there’s no guarantee his health will allow it.

ESPN | Dan Hajducky and Anthony Olivieri: Top Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez is one of the most hyped minor league players in baseball, despite having only just reached Double-A last month. He’s also the subject of one of the most hyped baseball cards out there. A one-of-one Domínguez card went for $474K earlier this year, a sale which has in part sparked a new era in sports card collecting, one of prospecting. The authors detail the machinations behind the Dominguez card sale, and how it represents how the card collection game has shifted for many deep-pocketed collectors looking to get in on the ground floor with the game’s future stars.