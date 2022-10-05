Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/5/22

We’ve reached the final day of the 2022 regular season, and while the Yankees have been all but locked into the second seed in the AL, this is the first game where we can all truly relax a bit. Aaron Judge, at last, set the franchise and American League single-season record for home runs Tuesday night, removing the final bit of intrigue from this matchup between the playoff-bound Yankees and the moribund Rangers. It’ll be a nice respite, in my opinion at least. A quick, calm coda, an interlude almost, between this regular season and Judge’s historic chase, and the breathless sprint that is sure to be this playoff run.

On the site today, Jesse reflects on the meaning of number 62. Also, Jeff looks at the hugely positive signs from Luis Severino’s return from the injured list, and Kunj declares that it’s pretty much put-up-or-shut-up time for these Yankees. Meanwhile, Esteban gives his at-bat of the week (guess which one he picked!), John analyzes the parallel debuts of Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, and Peter delivers this month’s Brian Cashman GM approval poll.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

AD

TV: YES, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Globe Life Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. How long will it be before another player hits 62 or more home runs?

2. On the final day, what will you miss most about this regular season (other than the obvious)?