New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jesús Tinoco

The opener of today’s doubleheader ended in a 5-4 Yankees win after Harrison Bader’s late, go-ahead RBI single. What it did not feature was Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, meaning the watch continues on to tonight. While he still just needs one, we are truly getting to crunch time if he’s going to reach that milestone.

Judge will be back in his familiar spot leading off in this one, while he’ll also man right field after DHing the opener. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu, and Jose Trevino are all in the lineup after sitting in the matinee. Oswald Peraza will move over to shortstop from second base after his impressive game, and first MLB home run this afternoon.

In the second game of the day, the Yankees are sending out Gerrit Cole for his final tune-up of the regular season. In his last start, Cole was perfect through five innings, only to have a bit of a blow up, allowing three runs in the sixth. It was a familiar story to a lot of his starts from this year, cruise for a lot of it, but the overall numbers end up being whatever thanks to one bad inning. He’ll look to end the regular season on a good note in this one, and if he strikes out even a single batter, he’ll surpass Ron Guidry for the most single-season strikeouts in Yankees history with No. 249.

The Rangers hadn’t announced who their second starter was going to be coming into today, but they’ve decided to go with Jesús Tinoco. Tinoco has mostly been a reliever this season, making one two-inning start in his 16 appearances this season. So, expect a bullpen game from Texas in this one.

Come join us in the game thread as Judge continues his quest and the Yankees go for their 100th win of the season in the this nightcap!

