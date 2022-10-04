New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers: Jameson Taillon vs. Jon Gray

New York looks to keep their positive momentum going this afternoon in the first half of a doubleheader in Arlington. On the heels of a virtuoso performance from Luis Severino last night, the Yankees are within striking distance of finishing the season with 100 wins. This was the expected outcome after their sensational first three months, but considering how atrocious they looked for the better part of the next two, it’s a testament to their strong September that they could still reach the triple digits.

Jameson Taillon is tasked with getting the club to its 99th victory. The right-hander has put together a very solid and dependable season for the Yankees. Taillon has tossed 171.1 innings for the club coming into today, to the tune of a 3.83 ERA and 2.3 fWAR. His biggest strength on the season has undoubtedly been making opposing hitters earn their way aboard the bases. Taillon’s 4.3-percent walk rate is in the 94th percentile across baseball. Limiting the free pass seems like a solid building block for success.

With the Yankees having the option to bring someone up for the doubleheader, they’ve opted to fortify the bullpen and recall a familiar face: Greg Weissert.

Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees appointed RHP Greg Weissert (#85) as the “29th Man.” — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 4, 2022

Right-hander Jon Gray gets the start for Texas. The former No. 3 overall pick by the Rockies is in his first season as a Ranger and he’s given them solid performances. Gray has thrown 121.1 innings, with a 3.93 ERA. This is Gray’s second start of the season against New York. He threw scoreless 4.1 innings back on May 9th. Gray relies on his mid-90s fastball, throwing it approximately half of the time while mixing in a slider, changeup, and curveball.

Obviously, on the offensive side, the attention is on Aaron Judge as he chases sole possession of the American League home run record. But it’s also worth noting he is still within striking distance of the Triple Crown, as he sits four points behind Luis Arraez for the batting title, with a .311 average to the latter’s .315. But these final games are also important opportunities for DJ LeMahieu to get at-bats coming back from the IL, and for guys like Giancarlo Stanton to continue to try and get right at the perfect time.

Let’s go, Yankees. Let’s get through the doubleheader, and this series, healthy. And with any luck: finish the season with 100 or more wins.

How to watch

Location: Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX

First pitch: 2:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Southwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / 105.3, KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.