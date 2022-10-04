Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/4/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: Multiple injuries to key bullpen arms is not what you want so close to the playoffs, but one reinforcement returned in the form of Miguel Castro. The right-hander, who hasn’t pitched since July, was activated on Monday. Castro was pretty spotty when he did pitch, but he definitely has strikeout ability, so if he looks good in this series against Texas he could easily find himself in important spots in the ALDS. So little time to get back into game form before the heightened stress of the playoffs isn’t exactly ideal, though. In Castro’s first inning last night, he allowed a run on two singles with one strikeout.

MLB.com | Thomas Harrigan: You may have heard that Aaron Judge had himself a good September. His history-making spree earned him American League Player of the Month. Eduardo Escobar of the cross-town Mets was the National League pick. Judge hit a ridiculous .417/.565/.869 with 10 homers, 8 doubles, 17 RBIs, and 30 walks in 25 games in September, as well as etching his name into the history books forever with his 61st home run. Judge previously won the award in May and July, meaning he won in half of the available months. He’s the MVP, plain and simple.

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: The majority of what will be the Yankees’ playoff roster is obvious, but there are more than a few players on the fringes. The team, reportedly, is still deciding whether or not have Aroldis Chapman on the roster for the ALDS after yet another poor showing from him. Among the other relievers, Kuty lists Clarke Schmidt, Lucas Luetge, and Miguel Castro as maybes — Schmidt I can see, but I’d be surprised if Luetge isn’t picked. Of the position players, Marwin Gonzalez, Tim Locastro, Oswald Peraza, and Aaron Hicks are the big toss-ups.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: DJ LeMahieu has returned and declared himself fit for regular playing time in the playoffs, but Aaron Boone isn’t ready to commit to that yet. Considering that LeMahieu’s injured foot still pains him, especially when he swings, Boone wants to see how he stands up to more regular playing in Texas before sending him out every day. Of course, if LeMahieu can’t show much of anything with the bat before the regular season ends, that may answer the question even if he feels physically okay.