Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/4/22

No, Aaron Judge didn’t get to 62 homers last night, but holy hell, was Luis Severino good. When the man is on, he’s on, and the Rangers couldn’t get a hit against him in seven shutout innings. If Sevy would like to carry that into the ALDS, I would not hate it!

Today on the site will mostly involve the doubleheader action, but we’ll have some posts, too. I’ll have two editions of the Judge Home Run Pace tracker (have to do one after the opener!), and Jake will have the Rivalry Roundup. Later, John will argue with himself in separate posts about the benefits and hinderances of the loss of true expanded roster play, and Estevão will explain why the Yankees really cannot afford to let this Judge guy walk in free agency.

Fun Questions:

1. Is there any scenario in which you’d have let Luis Severino finish hit no-hit bid?

2. With the Phillies’ win last night, all 12 teams are now confirmed. Which non-playoff team were you most surprised to see miss out in 2022?