Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Aaron Judge contract situation will be the topic of conversation all off-season until he makes his decision. Nestor Cortes, like many, many others, know the importance of what No. 99 brings to the team both on and off the field. “He’s a big part of this organization,” Cortes said. “It’s an organization that drafted him. He’s been here for a long time. He carries a lot of weight around here. He’s a superstar. Hopefully — that’s a decision that he has to make and that the ball club has to make. Hopefully he’s back next year and he’s a New York Yankee.”

Forbes | Andy Frye: Former Yankee Bernie Williams was interviewed and commented on topics about the 2022 Yankees, as well as speaking about his favorite moments in pinstripes. He was asked about Aaron Judge and his contract status. “I believe, and truly hope he remains a Yankee for life,” he said. “Where he has a chance to become the next team captain and follow in the footsteps of great Yankees like Thurman Munson, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly, and Derek Jeter.”

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: While the Oakland Athletics will most likely be moving out of town, the Tampa Bay Rays will most likely remain in Florida, but with a new stadium. “I think a properly located facility in Tampa (and) that Tampa’s a viable major-league market,” Rob Manfred said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in (owner) Stu Sternberg. I think they will find a place to get a ballpark built and I think baseball can thrive in Tampa.”

