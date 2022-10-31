Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22

The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.

On the site today, we’ll get started with our comprehensive season review project: the Yankees roster report cards. This morning, Andrew will introduce the series, and I’ll hand out the first grade, to right-hander Albert Abreu. Elsewhere, Kevin will review the week that was in the Arizona Fall League, Josh will sit down and have a talk with Yankees Universe, and Peter will pour some water on the good feelings from his “five greatest moments of the season” article yesterday with a look back the five worst.

2022 World Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 3: Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which impending free agent do the Yankees most need to bring back, other than Aaron Judge?

2. What candies belong in your top tier of candy?