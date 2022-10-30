Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Harrison Bader joins MLB Network for the day

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The Bombers were eliminated from the postseason, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Harrison Bader joins MLB Network

Bader joined Mark DeRosa at MLB Network this past week to dissect Justin Verlander’s pitch usage before the World Series began. Harrison did mash a home run off of Verlander in Game One of the ALCS in Houston, so he knows a thing or two about his pitch usage and how to beat him.

.@markdero7 & @aybaybader hit the skybox to take a closer look at Justin Verlander's pitch usage and more ahead of Game 1 of the #WorldSeries. #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/wfhGOOFY8x — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 28, 2022

Derek Jeter comments on Aaron Judge’s contract situation

What will happen with Judge and the Yankees this off-season? No one knows for sure. But Derek Jeter offered his thoughts when asked at the Turn 2 Foundation dinner in New York City.

Should Aaron Judge stay with the #Yankees? Derek Jeter weighs in: pic.twitter.com/WP2xVdmJzp — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 26, 2022

CC Sabathia on Aaron Judge

We’ve gotten The Captain’s opinion on the situation, now here’s CC Sabathia. The former Yankee doesn’t make much of a pitch to stay, because Judge knows what New York brings and what it’s all about already.