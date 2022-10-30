 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Harrison Bader joins MLB Network for the day

He joined MLB Central to talk about Justin Verlander’s pitch usage before the World Series.

By Joe LoGrippo
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The Bombers were eliminated from the postseason, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Harrison Bader joins MLB Network

Bader joined Mark DeRosa at MLB Network this past week to dissect Justin Verlander’s pitch usage before the World Series began. Harrison did mash a home run off of Verlander in Game One of the ALCS in Houston, so he knows a thing or two about his pitch usage and how to beat him.

Derek Jeter comments on Aaron Judge’s contract situation

What will happen with Judge and the Yankees this off-season? No one knows for sure. But Derek Jeter offered his thoughts when asked at the Turn 2 Foundation dinner in New York City.

CC Sabathia on Aaron Judge

We’ve gotten The Captain’s opinion on the situation, now here’s CC Sabathia. The former Yankee doesn’t make much of a pitch to stay, because Judge knows what New York brings and what it’s all about already.

