Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/30/22

Well, it would’ve been fun to see the Phillies sweep both games in Houston, but that was probably a bit of a dream. Nonetheless, that’s exactly what the 2019 Nationals did en route to their own unlikely championship, and it proved to be valuable insurance, as the Nats dropped all three games at home before winning Games 6 and 7 back in Texas. Oh well. The Braves found a way to win it all last year despite a split in Houston, so hope remains!

Today on the site, Peter will recap the World Series Game 2 action, Estevão will consider Gleyber Torres’ odd career progression and Kevin will discuss how Aaron Judge could leverage his Yankees contract negotiations. Later on, Peter will remember the Yankees’ five best moments of the year, Matt will look back at the dumbest games of the season, and Joe will bring the weekly social media roundup.

2022 World Series:

Off until Game 3 in Philadelphia tomorrow night.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will this World Series return to Houston?

2. More embarrassing first half: the 2022 NFC South or the 2022 AL Central?