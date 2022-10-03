Yankees activate Miguel Castro from 60-day IL

As the Yankees prepare for their final series of the regular season in Texas today, they received some reinforcement in the form of a long-injured reliever. The club announced this afternoon that they are activating Miguel Castro. In a corresponding move, spot starter Chi Chi González has been DFA’d.

For Castro, his next appearance will mark the first time he’s taken the mound for New York since July 10th. He’s been on the 60-day injured list since with a right shoulder strain that seemed to take a little longer than expected to heal.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Miguel Castro (#30) from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Chi Chi González for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 3, 2022

It’s a tough fate for González, who pitched well enough yesterday, but the move is not surprising. He gave the Yankees exactly what they wanted, quality innings, and now they keep making moves, with an eye on the playoffs.

On the year, Castro has pitched to a 4.00 ERA and 3.74 FIP over 27 innings in 32 games, but that is somewhat skewed by his last appearance, wherein he gave up two earned runs without ever getting an out. He’s struck out better than a batter per inning on the campaign, which is good, though he also walks four batters per nine, which is obviously not so good.

Here’s hoping that Castro can discover his command and control rapidly upon his return because the potential of his stuff is not an issue. Check out this utter filth, captured for posterity by Rob Friedman, aka The Pitching Ninja.

Miguel Castro, Ridiculous 99mph Sinker.



With 25 Inches of Run. WTF. pic.twitter.com/aZafF5CcGn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 11, 2022

With Aroldis Chapman struggling again and Ron Marinaccio battling a shin problem, there may yet be an opening for Castro on the playoff roster — even with the little time remaining for an audition. If he can toss a couple clean inning in Texas, then the Yankees could carry him as one of the last members of their bullpen in the ALDS.