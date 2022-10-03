Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are on the verge of closing out their regular season. They’ll have a little break thanks to securing their first division title since 2019, meaning for once we don’t have to sweat out the idea of the Wild Card shenanigans (even if they aren’t a single do-or-die game anymore). While they don’t know who their opponent will be yet, a lot can go into what the team will look like when they take the field for ALDS Game 1.

The principal concern at the moment is what the bullpen will look like. A number of injuries have hampered their ability to field their top-tier relievers like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta, while ineffectiveness has derailed Aroldis Chapman’s season. Will the team roll with a postseason closer by committee? Will Chapman make it on the roster at all? And will players like Matt Carpenter or Andrew Benintendi have any sort of impact on the ALDS? f you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of October 6th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.