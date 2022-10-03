Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/3/22

We’re down to just four games left in the Yankees’ regular season, before we get a small break and then all of the glorious October mayhem. That leaves four games to potentially get 100 wins, for Aaron Judge to hit one more home run (at least), and for the rotation to get in line before the ALDS kicks off. Given how the Orioles series was one big blowout sandwiched by two disappointing performances, perhaps the team can pick things back up to close out the year strong.

We’ve got plenty to talk about before the Yankees get going in Texas, starting with our last rivalry roundup of the year and one of the last Judge home run trackers we’ll be doing. I’ll preview the Texas series, and then we jump right into it with Josh arguing that Nestor Cortes should start ALDS Game 1 over Gerrit Cole before Sam makes the case that Aroldis Chapman shouldn’t be on the postseason roster. Jake previews the AFL season that’s about to unfold, Chris dives into how Aaron Judge has earned an incredible amount of walks, and Andrew and I have our Fanpost and mailbag prompts respectively.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Southwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Globe Life Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who would your playoff rotation be, and who starts which games?

2. How well will Jasson Domínguez do in the AFL?