Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/3/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Yankees reliever are dropping like flies. In a span of a few days, the team has lost Clay Holmes and Zack Britton, and now the effective Ron Marinaccio is joining the unfortunate list. The right-hander revealed he has been battling through a right shin issue all year, and it flared up on Sunday as he had to leave the game with the trainer in the eighth inning.

The pitcher will undergo an MRI and a CT scan on Monday, but the hope is that it’s nothing overly serious and he can return for the playoffs. “I guess it’s just that time of the year where there’s some wear and tear shouldn’t be any issues,” Marinaccio said. “Hopefully just a day (off) as long as everything comes back clean.”

New York Post | Greg Joyce: In the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Orioles, Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. People were eager to watch his 62nd home run, the one that would give him sole possession of the franchise and the American League single-season record, at home. That won’t be happening now, as the Yanks will travel to finish out the regular season in Texas and won’t return to Yankees Stadium until the playoffs.

“It would [have been] nice to hit it at home and do something special like that for the home fans,” Judge said. “But at the end of the day, I got a job to do. I got at-bats getting ready for the postseason. So it didn’t happen, but the season’s not over yet.”

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: The Yankees seem determined to getting Matt Carpenter healthy in time to make an impact in the playoffs. According to manager Aaron Boone, the lefty-hitting slugger will test out his broken right foot while taking live at-bats at Double-A Somerset’s TD Bank Ballpark this week.

The last time Carpenter played was on August 8th, when he fouled off a ball to his left foot and suffered a fracture. He has been hitting on the field and running the bases in the last few days. He has a shot at being a bench bat for the Division Series, which is scheduled to start on October 11th. With a .305 average, 15 home runs, 37 RBI and a 1.138 OPS in 154 plate appearances, the Yankees could certainly use his bat.

“The biggest thing is we just want him to start getting at-bats,” Boone explained. “Between now and the start of the Division Series when we get back, he should be able to rack up a number of live at-bats.”

MLB.com | Manny Randhawa: Judge leads the American League by a wide margin with 61 home runs and 130 RBI. However, after going 0-for-3 on Sunday and seeing how Twins’ Luis Arraez keeps racking up the hits, the Yankees’ star has fallen behind in the batting average department.

After Sunday’s games, Arraez leads the junior circuit with a .315 mark, and Judge is second with .311. Judge still has a shot but needs a big series against the Rangers, and it wouldn’t hurt if Arraez has a few 0-fers, too.

New York Post | Ethan Sears: Aroldis Chapman’s form ahead of the playoffs is a problem for the Yankees. The left-hander had another horrible game on Sunday in the Yanks’ loss to the O’s, and at this point, it’s fair to question whether he will make the postseason roster at all.

His control and command betrayed him once again, as he walked three while getting just one out against Baltimore. He also allowed a hit and a couple of runs, losing the game. Asked if he was worried about his former closer, Boone didn’t deny it. “Um, yeah,” he answered. “We just talked about that. So yeah. Sure, it’s a concern.”

Talking about his control problems, Chapman said that it was “nothing in particular. It’s just there, (I) haven’t been executing consistent strikes. Been something that has happened to me this season.”