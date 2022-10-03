That spooky time of year is approaching. I’m not just talking about the emergence of thousands of Spirit Halloween stores at old Office Depots; the focus here is the MLB postseason and all the inevitable nail-biting that it induces. The Yankees have secured their AL East crown and first-round bye in the revised playoff format, so we’ll have a little while to ruminate on this team as most of the other clubs prepare for the Wild Card Series.

I know that it’s been a long time since we’ve put out a FanPost Friday prompt, but better late than never, right? So with the Yankees preparing for their first normal Division Series since 2019*, let’s dream big and imagine that one of our favorite pinstripers breaks out to steal the show.

*I award zero points to 2020’s all-Petco Park, zero-rest anomaly.

Who is your pick to become a Yankees playoff hero?

Chris Chambliss. Reggie Jackson. Scott Brosius. Derek Jeter. Hideki Matsui. These are just a few of the names who became Yankees legends on eventual championship teams. You don’t have to be a Hall of Famer like Reggie or Derek to do it, either; all it takes is one hot streak. So suppose the 2022 Yankees go on a run.

If they do perform some magic, who do you think will become a Yankees playoff hero? Make the case for whoever you’d like! We only ask that you have at least 500 words to your case.

Check out the FanPost section of Pinstripe Alley and let us know your thoughts. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before October 7th for your post to be considered.