Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/29/22

The World Series began, and we’ve already gotten an instant classic. The Phillies came back from an early 5-0 deficit to win in extra innings, securing a thrilling 6-5 win thanks to a solo shot from J.T. Realmuto. These underdog Phillies just won’t go away, and now this means that the Astros will not go undefeated in this postseason. Whether Philadelphia can take three more away from the AL juggernaut, we’ll see, but this is a promising start.

Matt has a more in-depth recap of the game, but moving on from the current we’ve got more looks back at this past season for the Yankees. It’s due time for some positivity, and John and Sam have it for us regarding the season at large and Frankie Montas’ future respectively. Esteban then reviews three of the biggest surprises from 2022 for New York, and Josh evaluates Brian Cashman after an uncertain year of organizational misplays. Chris praises the defensive work of the Yankees’ tandem behind the plate, and Estevão reviews how our initial positive outlook on Josh Donaldson soured quickly.

2022 World Series:

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 2: Framber Valdez vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. How difficult would it be for the Yankees to trade Josh Donaldson this offseason?

2. Can the Phillies run away with things after their comeback win, a la the Astros against the Mariners?