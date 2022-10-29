Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/29/22

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees should be doing everything they can to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they’re far from the only potential landing spot. While media members are skeptical that the Mets will be very active in Judge’s free agency case, the Giants are widely expected to pursue him, and Jeff Passan is among those speculating that the Red Sox could wade into the waters as well.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: Judge isn’t the only prominent free agent for the Yankees, with a trio of their veteran relievers hitting the market as well. Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman and Chad Green have all played key roles for the club over the past several seasons, but they all may be done in pinstripes. It’s hard to see Chapman coming back after deserting the team ahead of the postseason, and both Britton and Green come with injury related risks — Green missing most or all of next year with Tommy John surgery.

New York Post | Mike Vaccaro: Game 1 of the World Series kicked off last night, and the entire Fall Classic is a nightmare scenario for some Yankees fans. The AL representative are the hated Astros, fresh off eliminating the Yankees for the fourth time in the last eight postseasons. On the other side, the Philadelphia-New York rivalry burns hot in multiple sports, and this October has seen Bryce Harper dominant in a way many Yankee fans were hoping he would for the Yankees after becoming a free agent back in 2018.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: One of the major storylines of this postseason has been the performance of starting pitching. The Astros’ rotation tormented the Yankee lineup in the ALCS, but deep outings from Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in the ALDS were key to New York’s postseason run as well. Longer outings from starters is an aesthetic goal for the game many fans share, and it's been part of why this playoff, outside of Yankee-related failure, has been so exciting.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: Tyler Wade’s return to the Yankees organization indeed only lasted a few months. Traded to the Angels last offseason to clear roster space, the longtime bench player hit just .218/.272/.272 in 67 games out West before getting designated for assignment. The Yankees brought him back and he spent the rest of the year in Triple-A Scranton as a depth piece, though outside of a brief taxi squad appearance, he never made back up to the majors. He elected free agency when the season ended and per Baseball America, he has now signed with the Oakland A’s as a minor league free agent.